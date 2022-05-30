U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.24
    +1.17 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.50
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.99
    -0.11 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0787
    +0.0049 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2650
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5760
    +0.4910 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,640.03
    +1,331.64 (+4.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    670.43
    +40.93 (+6.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - PLRB

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PLRB.V

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Pluribus Technologies Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: PLRB

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 12:15 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/30/c8000.html

Recommended Stories