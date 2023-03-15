U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,891.93
    -27.36 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,874.57
    -280.83 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,434.05
    +5.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,745.94
    -30.95 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.24
    -3.09 (-4.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.90
    +12.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    -0.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0570
    -0.0165 (-1.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4920
    -0.1460 (-4.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2069
    -0.0086 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3250
    -0.9100 (-0.68%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,393.24
    -308.39 (-1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.15
    -14.09 (-2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,344.45
    -292.66 (-3.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - PMET

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: PMET

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 03/16/2023

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/15/c6246.html

