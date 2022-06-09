U.S. markets close in 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,046.64
    -69.13 (-1.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,469.51
    -441.39 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,838.22
    -248.05 (-2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.49
    -27.52 (-1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.10
    -1.01 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.60
    -5.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    -0.36 (-1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0619
    -0.0099 (-0.92%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0440
    +0.0150 (+0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2499
    -0.0040 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3210
    +0.0890 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,093.77
    -138.62 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    652.18
    -3.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.21
    -116.79 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,246.53
    +12.24 (+0.04%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - PRO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PRO.V

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Pershimex Resources Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: PRO

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 3:00 PM 
At the open

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/09/c8096.html

Recommended Stories