IIROC Trading Resumption - PRSN

Reuters

Palantir Technologies said it expects 2023 to be its first profitable year as the maker of data analytics software benefits from cost cuts and the artificial intelligence boom, sending its shares up 15% in trading after the bell. The company has reduced employees' stock-based compensation and cut back on cloud expenditure in recent months in response to lower spending from recession-wary businesses, finance chief David Glazer told Reuters on Monday. The demand weakness, however, weighed on Palantir's 2023 revenue forecast, which at between $2.18 billion and $2.23 billion was below the $2.29 billion estimated by analysts, according to Refinitiv.