IIROC Trading Resumption - PRSN

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Personas Social Incorporated

TSX-Venture Symbol: PRSN

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 2/14/2023 
At the open

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/13/c3000.html

