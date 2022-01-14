U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,625.91
    -33.12 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,732.27
    -381.35 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,735.37
    -71.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,159.44
    -16.62 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.69
    +0.57 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.10
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    -0.15 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1442
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7150
    +0.0040 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3695
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6700
    -0.5100 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,337.29
    -1,899.33 (-4.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.53
    -12.20 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,534.26
    -29.59 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - PSH

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: PetroShale Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: PSH

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/14/c6085.html

Recommended Stories