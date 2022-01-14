IIROC Trading Resumption - PSH
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: PetroShale Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: PSH
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/14/c6085.html