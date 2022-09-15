U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.35
    -44.66 (-1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,961.82
    -173.27 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,552.36
    -167.32 (-1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,825.23
    -13.23 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.11
    -3.37 (-3.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.90
    -35.20 (-2.06%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.39 (-2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0003
    +0.0022 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    +0.0470 (+1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1473
    -0.0069 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4540
    +0.3610 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,835.79
    -87.04 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    465.64
    -11.75 (-2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.07
    +4.77 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - PSYF.P

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: GHP Noetic Science-Psychedelic Pharma In

TSX-Venture Symbol: PSYF.P

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/15/c5366.html

