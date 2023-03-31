U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.64
    +1.27 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.00
    -11.70 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.22 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0846
    -0.0063 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2330
    -0.0061 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8330
    +0.1440 (+0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,466.24
    +329.69 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - PTFY

CNW Group
·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Plantify Foods, Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: PTFY

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM 04/03/2023

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/31/c3635.html

