IIROC Trading Resumption - RABI

CNW Group
·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: AdRabbit Limited

TSX-Venture Symbol: RABI

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 10:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/23/c6766.html

