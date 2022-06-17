U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.29 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.86 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.00
    -7.59 (-6.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.20
    -7.70 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    -0.25 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0502
    -0.0053 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    -0.0680 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2231
    -0.0122 (-0.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9180
    +2.6780 (+2.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,681.06
    -253.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.00
    +6.06 (+1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.25
    -28.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - RAC.P

·1 min read
In this article:
  • RAC-P.V

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Riverwalk Acquisition Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: RAC.P

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 06/20/2022

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/17/c0922.html

