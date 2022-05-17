IIROC Trading Resumption - RAU
- EPX-H.V
VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: RESOURO GOLD INC. (FORMERLY: eShippers Management Ltd.)
TSX-Venture Symbol: RAU (FORMERLY: EPX.H)
Resumption (ET): 9:30am 5/18/2022
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
