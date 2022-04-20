IIROC Trading Resumption - RBX

Motley Fool

The PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index has shed more than 23% of its value in 2022, which is a tad surprising as the booming demand for chips has led to sharp growth in the semiconductor industry's revenue. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock is down 11% this year, while Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has suffered a bigger drop of 25%. Intel, whose processors are used in computers and data centers, has shown some resilience on the market this year thanks to its cheap valuation and a potential turnaround in its fortunes.