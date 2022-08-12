IIROC Trading Resumption - RCK

Motley Fool

The market's decline this year might make it seem like a daunting time to get started, but this short-term turbulence also creates the opportunity to start building the foundations of a diversified portfolio of top growth stocks at attractive entry points. With $1,000, you can buy 100 shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), a software company that's using big data to do everything from helping intelligence agencies fight terror to enabling global manufacturers to monitor their supply chains. Despite Palantir's advanced technology and myriad use cases for data management, shares of the Denver-based company are down 69% from their 52-week high as the market's appetite for growth stocks that aren't yet profitable has diminished.