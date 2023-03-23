U.S. markets close in 1 hour 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,927.98
    -8.99 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,922.09
    -108.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,704.08
    +34.12 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.05
    -12.31 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.41
    -1.49 (-2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    2,003.90
    +54.30 (+2.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    +0.53 (+2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0853
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4270
    -0.0730 (-2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2277
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5480
    -0.8360 (-0.64%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,019.48
    -434.59 (-1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    613.78
    +16.32 (+2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.60
    -67.24 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     
LIVE:

Lawmakers say TikTok 'beholden' to Beijing as TikTok CEO Shou Chew testifies

Detailed updates on the high-stakes House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing.

IIROC Trading Resumption - ROK

CNW Group
·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: ROK Resources Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: ROK

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 2:30 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/23/c7752.html

Recommended Stories