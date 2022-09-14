IIROC Trading Resumption - ROVR

Motley Fool

Over at General Electric (NYSE: GE), that bellwether of industry, shares are still sliding for a second straight day -- down 2.1% as of 10:10 a.m. ET. As the Boston Business Journal reported midday yesterday, GE Aviation has reached a "tentative" agreement with the IUE-CWA Local 201 labor union at its plant in the Lynn suburb of Boston that could result in workers earning higher wages. The new agreement, if approved in a union vote on Sept. 21, will reduce from 10 or more to just six the number of years it will take for a union member at Lynn to climb from the bottom of GE's pay scale to the top -- raising overall wages at the plant.