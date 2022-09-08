IIROC Trading Resumption - RPX

Motley Fool

It generates most of its revenue by selling its charging systems to businesses, which either provide them to customers or use them to charge their own fleets, while the rest comes from subscription fees, which it collects from drivers who access its charging stations. ChargePoint's revenue only rose 1% in fiscal 2021, but it surged 65% to $242 million in fiscal 2022 (which ended this January) as it scaled up its charging network. Analysts expect its revenue to soar 99% to $482 million this year as even more businesses install EV charging stations.