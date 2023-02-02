U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,177.57
    +58.36 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,969.54
    -123.42 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,164.75
    +348.43 (+2.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.23
    +39.42 (+2.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.88
    -0.53 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.30
    -5.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0943
    -0.0051 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3530
    -0.0440 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2293
    -0.0078 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2900
    -0.6350 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,850.91
    +829.87 (+3.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.94
    -0.37 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,804.09
    +42.98 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - RSLV

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Reyna Silver Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: RSLV

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 11:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/02/c3334.html

Recommended Stories