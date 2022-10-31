U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,874.90
    -26.16 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,738.43
    -123.37 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,967.85
    -134.61 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,838.12
    -8.80 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.28
    -0.62 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,642.20
    -2.60 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9897
    -0.0069 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0500
    +0.0400 (+1.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1503
    -0.0112 (-0.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7070
    +1.2870 (+0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,341.78
    -383.21 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.12
    -5.09 (-1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.02
    +60.35 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - RUG

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Rugby Resources Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: RUG

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 10:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/31/c2135.html

Recommended Stories