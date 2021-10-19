IIROC Trading Resumption - RV
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: PATHFINDER VENTURES INC. (formerly Discovery One Investment Corp.)
TSX-Venture Symbol: RV (formerly DOIT.P)
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 10/20/2021
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
