IIROC Trading Resumption - RZE

·1 min read
  • RZREF

VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Razor Energy Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: RZE

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 1:14 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/15/c7907.html

