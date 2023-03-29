U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.81
    +56.54 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,717.60
    +323.35 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,926.24
    +210.16 (+1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.60
    +18.97 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.81
    -0.39 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.20
    -7.30 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2316
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7300
    +1.8550 (+1.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,485.51
    +1,207.96 (+4.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    618.50
    +17.53 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - SAG

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Sterling Metals Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: SAG

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 am 03/30/2023 
At the open

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/29/c9644.html

