IIROC Trading Resumption - SB

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Stratabound Minerals Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: SB

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 1:30 pm 
At the open

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/15/c5524.html

