U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,266.93
    -13.22 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,724.05
    -37.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,006.20
    -40.99 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.49
    -14.13 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.50
    -3.59 (-3.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.70
    -23.80 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    20.12
    -0.57 (-2.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0202
    -0.0055 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7820
    -0.0670 (-2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2082
    -0.0057 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0060
    -0.4740 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,142.52
    -369.65 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    573.69
    -17.07 (-2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,504.36
    +3.47 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,871.78
    +324.80 (+1.14%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - SGMD

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LNDZF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Salona Global Medical Device Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: SGMD

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 10:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/15/c5314.html

Recommended Stories

  • Cannabis company SNDL beats revenue estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for SNDL.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon rips remote work and Zoom as ‘management by Hollywood Squares’ and says returning to the office will aid diversity

    The Wall Street CEO used the dated reference in a call with wealthy clients last week.

  • AMC Should Be Fine, But Adam Aron May Have Gone Too Far

    The multiplex leader is roaring this summer, but its CEO shouldn't be praising dilution as a positive event.

  • 12 photos showing the sad state of Bed Bath & Beyond

    Most retail experts believe Bed Bath & Beyond has one foot in a grave, and a visit to a couple of locations indicate a retailer under severe stress amid elevated discounting and slow-moving inventory.

  • 10 WallStreetBets Stocks Gaining in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 WallStreetBets stocks that are gaining in August. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 WallStreetBets Stocks Gaining in August. Retail investors have remained resilient despite severe market volatility, broad equity sell-offs, crushing inflation, and recession threats. A July 2022 survey by eToro suggests […]

  • Retail earnings: What to expect as Walmart, Target, Home Depot report results

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the earnings expectations for big retailers this week.

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWells

  • The ‘crying CEO’ says, ‘I’m just a small business owner — it’s not like I’ve got a fourth mansion.’

    The “crying CEO” said he never intended to become a viral phenomenon. Braden Wallake’s emotional LinkedIn post about having to lay off employees at his Ohio-based marketing-services company became the talk of social media this past week. “I think I have 22,000 connections on LinkedIn and for most of my posts I get 20 engagements and a couple of comments,” he said in an interview on Friday afternoon.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Before Market Rally Begins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks to buy before the market rally begins. If you want to read about some more tech stocks to buy before the market rally begins, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Before Market Rally Begins. The brief rally in technology stocks over the past few […]

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

    Shareholders in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKLB ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • 15 Small Company Stocks You Should Own Now for the Next Decade

    In this article, we discuss 15 small company stocks you should own now for the next decade. If you want to read about some more stocks, go directly to 5 Small Company Stocks You Should Own Now for the Next Decade. Small company stocks were heavily impacted by the recent market downturn. The Russell 2000 […]

  • 1 Green Flag for Upstart In 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has become one of the more notable disappointments in the current bear market. Upstart derives nearly all of its revenue from its loan evaluation tool. The company got its start evaluating personal loans, but it has since expanded into auto loans.

  • Now Elon Musk Is Telling China’s Censors About His Vision for the Future

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk contributed a column to the official publication of the Cyberspace Administration of China, the powerful agency that oversees data security for companies from Alibaba to Tencent and works with other government entities to censor online content.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo

  • New Strong Buy Stocks for August 15th

    YPF, DDS, PBR, BSMX, and HRB have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on August 15, 2022.

  • 11 Best 5G Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best 5G stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of the 5G market and its evolution, go directly to 5 Best 5G Stocks to Buy Now. 5G is the fifth-generation technology standard for mobile networks. Its deployment began in 2019 and is […]

  • U.K. regulator is first to authorize Moderna’s bivalent COVID booster for 18-and-older population

    The U.K. regulator has become the first to authorize Moderna's bivalent COVID vaccine booster for use in adults aged 18 and older.

  • China unexpectedly cuts 2 key rates, withdraws cash from banking system

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's central bank unexpectedly cut a key interest rate for the second time this year and withdrew some cash from the banking system on Monday, to try to revive credit demand to support the COVID-hit economy. Economists and analysts said they believe Chinese authorities are keen to support the sluggish economy by allowing a widening policy divergence with other major economies that are raising interest rates aggressively. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the rate on 400 billion yuan ($59.33 billion) of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions by 10 basis points (bps) to 2.75%, from 2.85%.

  • Did Disney Just Turn a Genius Move Into a Big Mistake?

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) blew the market away with its second-quarter earnings report. It not only beat Wall Street predictions on its top and bottom lines but also catapulted the entertainment giant into the lead over rival Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) by adding 14.4 million new subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service. Disney now has 221.1 million subscribers to its various streaming services, compared to 220.7 at Netflix.

  • Key Illinois Companies Move South. Here’s What It Means for the State.

    After years of operating in Illinois, three major companies—Boeing, Caterpillar and Citadel—are moving their headquarters out of the state. In this video, WSJ looks at the economic and political implications. Photo Illustration: Laura Kammermann

  • Here's What AST SpaceMobile, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

    If you want to know who really controls AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ASTS ), then you'll have to look at the makeup...