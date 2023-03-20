U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,951.57
    +34.93 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,244.58
    +382.60 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,675.54
    +45.02 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,744.99
    +19.10 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.55
    +0.81 (+1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.80
    +9.30 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.19 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0726
    +0.0055 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4810
    +0.0860 (+2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2276
    +0.0102 (+0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3890
    -0.4140 (-0.31%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,018.39
    -89.82 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    607.91
    +8.24 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,403.85
    +68.45 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - SMAR.P

CNW Group
·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Smartset Services Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: SMAR.P

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 3/21/2023 
At the open

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/20/c8207.html

