U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,849.28
    +66.06 (+1.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,220.80
    +345.09 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,478.09
    +264.80 (+2.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,766.25
    +44.23 (+2.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.74
    -0.22 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.10
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.28 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0660
    +0.0044 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    -0.0520 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2064
    +0.0045 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9860
    -1.3490 (-1.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,597.25
    +61.95 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.05
    +0.27 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.72
    +15.53 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - SN

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Sennen Potash Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: SN

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 12/30/2022

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/29/c1778.html

Recommended Stories