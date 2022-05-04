U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,300.17
    +124.69 (+2.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,061.06
    +932.27 (+2.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,964.86
    +401.10 (+3.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,949.92
    +51.07 (+2.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.89
    +5.48 (+5.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.40
    +16.80 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    +0.43 (+1.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0625
    +0.0096 (+0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    -0.0430 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2635
    +0.0142 (+1.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1400
    -0.9700 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,787.57
    +2,201.95 (+5.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    921.28
    +43.95 (+5.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.45
    -67.88 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - SOO.P

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SOO-P.V

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Spectre Capital Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: SOO.P

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 05/05/2022

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/04/c8974.html