IIROC Trading Resumption - SOO.P

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Spectre Capital Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: SOO.P

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 05/05/2022

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

