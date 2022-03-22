U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,511.61
    +50.43 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,807.46
    +254.47 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,108.82
    +270.36 (+1.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,088.34
    +22.41 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.30
    -0.82 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.40
    -9.10 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    -0.42 (-1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1035
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    +0.0580 (+2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3262
    +0.0094 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.8000
    +1.3320 (+1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,438.46
    +1,226.81 (+2.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.01
    +2.46 (+0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.72
    +34.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - SPRX

·1 min read
In this article:
  • SPRX

VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: SPARX TECHNOLOGY INC. (formerly ECC Ventures 3 Corp.)

TSX-Venture Symbol: SPRX (formerly ECCT.P)

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 3/23/2022

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

