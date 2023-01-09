IIROC Trading Resumption - TEA

TipRanks

We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap