IIROC Trading Resumption - TECT

CNW Group
·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Tectonic Metals Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: TECT

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 09:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

