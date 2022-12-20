U.S. markets closed

IIROC Trading Resumption - TLC.P

·1 min read
  • TLC-P.V

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Timeless Capital Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: TLC.P

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 12/21/2021

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

