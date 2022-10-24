U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,797.34
    +44.59 (+1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,499.62
    +417.06 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,952.61
    +92.90 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,748.40
    +6.16 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.89
    -0.16 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.00
    -2.30 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    19.19
    +0.12 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9877
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    +0.0210 (+0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1281
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • yen/dólar

    148.9460
    +1.3160 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,373.04
    -130.05 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.16
    +0.80 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - TM

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Trigon Metals Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: TM

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM 10/25/2022

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/24/c2374.html

