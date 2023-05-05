U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,136.25
    +75.03 (+1.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,674.38
    +546.64 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,235.41
    +269.01 (+2.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,759.88
    +41.07 (+2.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.33
    +2.77 (+4.04%)
     

  • Gold

    2,025.40
    -30.30 (-1.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    -0.31 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1023
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4460
    +0.0950 (+2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2633
    +0.0061 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8030
    +0.5880 (+0.44%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,542.58
    +655.49 (+2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    652.11
    +13.32 (+2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,778.38
    +75.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,157.95
    +34.75 (+0.12%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - TOH

CNW Group
·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Total Helium Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: TOH

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 5/8/2023 
At the open

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

