/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Lametti to make a funding announcement/

·1 min read
OTTAWA, ON, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice, Arif Varani, accompanied by representatives for Ryerson University and Maliganik Tukisiniarvik, will make a funding announcement. Following the address to recipients, Minister Lametti and the recipients will be available to media.

Date:

Tuesday, March 2, 2021



Time:

11:45 a.m. (ET)

Participant information

Reporters must access via the telephone line to be able to ask questions:

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):
1-866-805-7923
Local dial-in number: 613-960-7518
Passcode: 2006715#

To Access video conference:
https://canada.webex.com/canada/j.php?MTID=m00620db1a3eccd2b938e1e5afcfc5772

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/02/c2759.html