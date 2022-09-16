U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,873.33
    -28.02 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,822.42
    -139.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,448.40
    -103.95 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,795.69
    -29.54 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.35
    +0.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.10
    +5.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    19.57
    +0.30 (+1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0015
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0110 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1423
    -0.0044 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9550
    -0.5020 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,650.32
    -177.61 (-0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.91
    -6.54 (-1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - TRE

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Toubani Resources Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: TRE

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 3:15 pm

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/16/c1719.html

Recommended Stories