U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,931.17
    +30.38 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,422.84
    +169.71 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,491.00
    +102.50 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.22
    +1.38 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.23
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.10
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.83
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0561
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8530
    -0.0020 (-0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2487
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9430
    +0.1490 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,169.97
    +467.19 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    673.85
    +0.48 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.05
    +122.31 (+1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - TSLV

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TSLVF

VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Tier One Silver Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: TSLV

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/20/c7695.html

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation near 40-year highs, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Here’s Why Vulcan Value Partners Reduced its Upstart (UPST) Stake

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. All five of the fund’s strategies trailed their respective benchmarks during the quarter. According to the fund, they ‘place no weight on short-term results, good or bad, and neither should you’. Vulcan Value […]

  • The technician who called the 2020 market bottom says a ‘shocking rally’ is in store

    It’s been a terrible week in an awful year for the stock market. Walmart (WMT) Target (TGT) and Tencent (HK:700) each reported disappointing results to add fuel to the worries about interest-rate hikes and quantitative tightening. Over the last six weeks, equity redemptions have totaled $46 billion, versus $91 billion when the COVID outbreak first became apparent, according to Sean Darby, chief equity strategist at Jefferies.

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re

  • Better Semiconductor Stock: AMD or Qualcomm

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) both saw their stock prices surge to all-time highs last year, but both semiconductor plays have stumbled in recent months as rising interest rates drove investors out of tech stocks and into more conservative investments. AMD and Qualcomm are both "fabless" chipmakers, meaning they outsource the production of their chips to third-party foundries. It trails behind Intel and Nvidia in CPUs and GPUs, respectively, but it doesn't face any other notable rivals in either market.

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Reach Its All-Time High Again?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are no strangers to tragedy. On Feb. 9 in 2021, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer hit their all-time high of $331.68. Are longtime shareholders doomed to heavy losses forever, or will Novavax return to its glory days?

  • Here’s the real reason the stock market is coming unglued — and it isn’t because of weak earnings

    An earnings recession is not the biggest threat facing the stock market right now. To show that an earnings recession doesn’t necessarily doom the stock market, consider the S&P 500’s (SPX) quarterly return when its earnings-per-share (EPS) is falling. On average over the past century, according to an analysis conducted by Ned Davis Research, the S&P 500 has performed better when its EPS were lower than a year previously — not higher.

  • Deere Beats Earnings Estimates and Raises Guidance. The Stock Falls Anyway.

    Deere reported fiscal second-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations. A year earlier, Deere earned $5.68 a share from $12 billion in sales. Deere shares fell 4.8% in premarket trading to about $347.

  • Stocks: 7 hot tickers on Yahoo Finance right now

    It has been a tough week for the markets. Here are a few hot ticker pages on Yahoo Finance.

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Jumping Another 10% Today

    After hitting their all-time low earlier this week, shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are bouncing higher today. The stock gained as much as 11.4% today, and still sits 9.7% above yesterday's closing share price, as of 2:42 p.m. ET. The rebound comes as some investors seem to feel the recent low marked a bottom for the stock.

  • Battered Stock Traders Brace for $1.9 Trillion Option Expiration

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock traders still clinging on after this week’s vicious drop in US benchmarks had better tighten their grip -- OpEx is back to whip up more turmoil.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainAge of Scarcity Begins With $1.6 Trillion Hit

  • Here's Why Harley-Davidson Is Pausing All Production

    Harley says it is pausing the all of its production and shipments, except for its electric LiveWire line.

  • Why Carnival Stock Was Underwater Today

    Investors weren't overjoyed about a fresh debt offering announced by Carnival, and a bearish new note from an analyst didn't help, either. After market hours on Wednesday, Carnival announced that it is floating a private offering of $1 billion worth of senior unsecured notes. Carnival says it plans to use the net proceeds of the issue to make scheduled principal payments on debt during fiscal 2023 and for general corporate purposes.

  • Citigroup Badly Needed a Catalyst. Then It Landed Warren Buffett.

    Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway invested in Citigroup when it seemed like there wasn't much to look forward to for the megabank.

  • How long does the average bear market last? Selloff leaves Dow, S&P 500 near threshold.

    The S&P 500 is a whisker away from the threshold that marks a bear market. In the past, entering bear territory has tended to be followed by more selling.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 70% or More

    This has been an absolutely rotten year to be a growth stock investor. The iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has fallen a staggering 26% this year. But the dark clouds hanging over the market are lined with silver for patient investors who stick with terrific businesses like Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR).

  • Oil company merger to create $7B company but take headquarters out of Denver

    A Denver oil company is combining with a Texas counterpart in a merger creating a $7 billion business headquartered in and focused on oil and gas production in the Lone Star State. Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NYSE: CDEV), based in downtown Denver, agreed to a merger of equals with Midland, Texas-based Colgate Energy in a stock transaction that will base the combined company in Midland but retain Centennial Resource Development’s office in Denver as a base for the new company’s operations. “This transformative combination significantly increases scale and drives accretion across all our key financial and operating metrics,” said Sean Smith, chief executive officer of Centennial Resource Development, in a statement.

  • Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock-Split Stocks Right Now

    There's arguably no stock on the market that would attract more new investors if it weren't priced so highly than Berkshire Hathaway Class A (NYSE: BRK.A) shares. Investors already have a much less expensive way to buy the company led by Warren Buffett through Berkshire Hathaway Class B (NYSE: BRK.B) shares. Here are Buffett's favorite stock-split stocks right now.

  • One Suffering Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now

    For a while, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) may have seemed invincible. The company steadily increased annual revenue and profit over the past five years. Over the same time period, Amazon's stock price climbed from less than $800 to more than $3,000 per share.