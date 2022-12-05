IIROC Trading Resumption - UPI
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Universal Proptech Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: UPI
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 08:00 AM 12/6/2022
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
