IIROC Trading Resumption - VAND
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Largo Physical Vanadium Corp (FORMERLY: Largo Physical Vanadium Corp)
TSX-Venture Symbol: VAND (FORMERLY: VAND.P)
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 9/27/22
