IIROC Trading Resumption - VAND

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Largo Physical Vanadium Corp  (FORMERLY: Largo Physical Vanadium Corp)

TSX-Venture Symbol: VAND  (FORMERLY: VAND.P)

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 9/27/22

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/26/c8112.html

