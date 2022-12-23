IIROC Trading Resumption - VOC.P

Barrons.com

Caroline Ellison, a close associate of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, apologized in court this week as she pleaded guilty to fraud and other offenses, telling a judge that she and others conspired to steal billions of dollars from customers of the doomed crypto exchange while misleading investors and lenders. “I am truly sorry for what I did,” Ms. Ellison, the former chief executive of Mr. Bankman-Fried’s crypto-trading firm, Alameda Research, said in a New York federal court, according to a transcript of the hearing made available Friday. Ms. Ellison, 28 years old, and former FTX chief technology officer Gary Wang, 29, pleaded guilty Monday during separate hearings in sealed courtrooms.