IIROC Trading Resumption - WEX
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: WESTERN EXPLORATION INC. (formerly CRYSTAL PEAK MINERALS INC.)
TSX-Venture Symbol: WEX (formerly CPM.H)
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 1/19/2022
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
