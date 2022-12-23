U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

IIROC Trading Resumption - WMK

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Whitemud Resources Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: WMK

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 3:00 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

