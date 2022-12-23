IIROC Trading Resumption - WMK

Yahoo Finance

Despite ongoing supply chain issues and headwinds like price inflation, EV penetration in America nearly doubled in the U.S. in the first ten months of 2022, going to 5.3% of all vehicles sold, versus 2.9% last year. Experian data shows new car registrations hit 604,638 EV vehicles, more than 60% versus a year ago. But the easiest way to grow that EV number, beyond initiatives like expanding EV charging networks and increasing incentives (which we’ll get too), is making EVs cheaper. Here’s why 2023 could be the year we’ll see cheaper EVs.