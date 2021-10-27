U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,576.08
    +1.29 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,684.77
    -72.11 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,307.61
    +71.89 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.09
    -21.99 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.55
    -1.10 (-1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.60
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    -0.0510 (-3.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    -0.0039 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8160
    -0.3130 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,357.74
    -2,622.76 (-4.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,426.49
    -47.84 (-3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,256.14
    -21.48 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

IIROC Trading Resumption - WOW

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Wow Unlimited Media Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: WOW

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 11:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/27/c5016.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Micron or Skyworks: Which Semiconductor Play Is the Better Buy?

    These two hot semiconductor stocks have recently pulled back, but which one should investors snap up?

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Nvidia Is Doubling Down on a Massive Opportunity

    The graphics specialist has made a smart move to bolster its position in a potentially lucrative market.

  • 3 Stocks You Can Still Buy on Sale in a Ridiculously Expensive Market

    Wall Street knows it. To put that into perspective, the S&P 500's forward earnings multiple stands at 20.4. The average forward price-to-earnings ratio for pharmaceutical stocks in the index is 13.3.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now As It Denies Pinterest Acquisition?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Enphase Earnings Were So Good, First Solar and Other Solar Stocks Are Soaring Too

    Enphase Energy's earnings smashed Wall Street's estimates, with the company setting a record for sales that it expects to beat again next quarter.

  • BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) rallies 283% this week, taking five-year gains to 107%

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company...

  • Visa tops earnings expectations, but stock dips after outlook disappoints

    Visa Inc. topped earnings expectations for its latest quarter but shares are off 4.4% in Wednesday trading as the company issued a lower-than-expected revenue outlook that struck some analysts as conservative.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • Visa Crushes Earnings But Guidance Hits Dow Giant; Mastercard Looms

    Visa handily beat earnings views, but guidance disappointed. Visa stock and Mastercard stock fell as Mastercard earnings loom.

  • What's Going On With Novavax Stock?

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) have been extremely volatile as the market tries to value the company's COVID-19 vaccine. In January of last year, the company's stock was valued at $4 a share. The stock zoomed higher when COVID-19 hit, the tiny company introduced its vaccine candidate, and saw early success in clinical trials.

  • Phillips 66 to buy remaining stake in partnership for $3.4 billion

    (Reuters) -Phillips 66 said on Wednesday it will buy the remaining units of Phillips 66 Partners it does not already own for $3.4 billion, as the refiner aims to simplify its governance and corporate structure. Phillips 66 Partners was formed by the refiner to own, operate, develop and acquire primarily fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals and other midstream assets. "We believe this acquisition will allow both PSX shareholders and PSXP unitholders to participate in the value creation of the combined entities, supported by the strong financial position of Phillips 66," Chief Executive Officer Greg Garland said in a statement.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Sold Tesla Stock. What It Bought.

    Cathie Wood’s ARK exchange-traded funds purchased nearly 1.05 million shares of Twitter on Tuesday, before the social media company reported that third-quarter revenue jumped 37% from a year earlier. Twitter closed Tuesday at $61.43, down 1.1%. The stock was falling 7% Wednesday to $57.12 even after Twitter (ticker: TWTR) said revenue and monthly active users rose and the impact of Apple‘s (AAPL) advertisement-tracking change on its sales was lower than it anticipated.

  • Garmin Trounces Q3 Targets On Aviation, Marine Device Sales, But Guides Low

    The outdoor recreation, fitness and navigation device maker trounced Q3 estimates, but guided low on Q4. Garmin stock fell.