IIROC Trading Resumption - WWA.P

Although the once white-hot returns of investing guru Cathie Wood's Ark Investment exchange-traded funds have cooled off considerably in 2021, she remains a fairly sharp prognosticator. At various times, she has picked up Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) -- and according to three of our Motley Fool contributors, you might want to follow her lead and buy those stocks yourself right now. Eric Volkman (Sea Limited): Budding tech conglomerate Sea Limited is well-positioned to be a powerhouse, as it has not one, not two, but a trio of fast-growing business segments.