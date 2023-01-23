IIROC Trading Resumption - YEG

Motley Fool

Nio's American depositary shares also remained up by 8.6%. Much of the negative sentiment over the last week came after sector leader Tesla expanded the vehicle price cuts it previously implemented in China to Europe and the U.S. markets. Many investors felt that Tesla's price cuts could hinder the efforts by Rivian, Lucid, and Nio to continue to ramp production and sales -- or at the very least, extend the runways to reach profitability, as these companies have to compete with lower selling prices.