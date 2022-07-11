U.S. markets closed

IIROC Trading Resumption - ZNC.H

  • ZCRMF

VANCOUVER, BC, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Zincore Metals Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: ZNC.H

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 7/12/22

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/11/c2111.html

