IIROC TSXV Business Resumption - AZS

VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: AZS

All Issues: Yes

Resumption: 12:45 PM ET

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/19/c6538.html

