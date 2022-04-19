IIROC TSXV Business Resumption - AZS
VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: AZS
All Issues: Yes
Resumption: 12:45 PM ET
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
