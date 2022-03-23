SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2022 / IJJ Corporation (IJJCorp), (OTC:IJJP) IJJ Corporation year 2022 business expansion status.

IJJP News Headliner: IJJCorp has signed a Letter Of Intent to acquire 51% of Montech, Inc. (MNTCH). A Definitive Acquisition Agreement (DAA) is scheduled for signing, shortly.

Other key Points:

Immediately afterward the DAA signing, IJJCorp will file a 13D (amended) for acquiring 1% or more of any class of stock in a company, plus an 8K Filing. Montech (MNTCH) will operate as a subsidiary within IJJCorp. The Founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Mr. Olumide Akinwande, will maintain management control and daily operations.

IJJCorp Board of Director's update:

Mr. Olumide Akinwande will also become the first IJJCorp Board Member appointed. We are preparing an offer for the second Board Member.

The business relationship is twofold:

Montech will provide technology services for IJJCorp, plus continue with its business development, and IJJCorp provides funding to cover overhead, direct personnel labor, and resource expenses for contracts and projects initiated by IJJCorp.

MNTCH services will include supporting additional projects:

IJJCorp's internal exchange development and IJJ Purchase Power Tokens. The deployment of a Metaverse for IJJCorp eCETP Customers using BNH MTFs.

MNTCH BHN Development

E-commerce website for products and services. BHN NFTs marketplace. Metaverse web 3 for BHN products and services. BHN Tokens (Eth) for Trade, purchasing, and fundraising. Supply Chain and Ledger using ETH Blockchain DTL technology.

The above information is for IJJP Shareholders and Market Makers. In addition, we will continue to post on Twitter LinkedIn posts provide News Releases on material events, task projections, or any discoveries as they occur.

IJJCorp: IJJCorp is an ambitious, innovative company offering Business Processing as a Service (BPaaS) and a Blockchain Cryptographic exchanger within a private network designed to give access to investors, budget funding, and networking business services.

The Company intends to continue developing and integrating services and products to bring its clients the most comprehensive, innovative, turnkey solutions and management services.

The Company will issue additional Press Releases on the status of the items referred to above within the next few weeks.

