IJM Corporation Berhad Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS: RM0.029 (vs RM0.021 in 3Q 2023)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

IJM Corporation Berhad (KLSE:IJM) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM1.48b (up 34% from 3Q 2023).

  • Net income: RM108.7m (up 45% from 3Q 2023).

  • Profit margin: 7.4% (up from 6.8% in 3Q 2023). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: RM0.029 (up from RM0.021 in 3Q 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

IJM Corporation Berhad Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 10% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 10% growth forecast for the Construction industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Construction industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - IJM Corporation Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

