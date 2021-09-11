U.S. markets closed

Ikänik Extends Term of Share Purchase Warrants

·1 min read
In this article:
CORONA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ikänik Farms, Inc. (CSE: IKNK.U) (FSE: DFMA) (the "Company" or "Ikänik Farms") is pleased to announce that it has extended the expiry date of an aggregate of 2,236,985 previously issued subordinate voting share purchase warrants (the "SVS Warrants") and 4,183 previously issued series A multiple voting share purchase warrants (the "MVS Warrants" and, together with the SVS Warrants, the "Warrants") exercisable at a price of CDN$0.30 per SVS Warrant and CDN$30.00 per MVS Warrant, to March 28, 2022. The extension was effected in accordance with the terms of the certificates evidencing the Warrants and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The extension is effective September 13, 2021 and the Warrants had previous expiry dates ranging from September 28, 2021 to October 15, 2021.

Ikanik Farms Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Ikanik Farms Inc.)
Ikanik Farms Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Ikanik Farms Inc.)

About Ikänik Farms

Ikänik Farms is a California based, Multi-National Operator (MNO) who is building a dynamic portfolio of brands, inspired by its passion for health and wellness, action sports, and supported by its vertically integrated retail, distribution and cultivation in CA and its medical grade cultivation and laboratory in Colombia. The Company's leadership brings decades of expertise in R&D, cultivation, retail, branding, and corporate finance. Ikänik Farms' operation in Colombia, through its pharma division Pideka, holds GMP-PHARMA, (GACP) Good Agricultural and Collection Practice, (GPTCP) Good Production Transformation & Commercialization Practices Cannabis Pharma and ISO-9001:2015 certifications for its Casa Flores operating facility.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Ikänik Farms Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ikanik-extends-term-of-share-purchase-warrants-301373619.html

SOURCE Ikanik Farms Inc.

