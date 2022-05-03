U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,154.00
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,988.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,084.00
    +11.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,881.00
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.44
    +0.27 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.50
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.72
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0519
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • Vix

    32.34
    -1.06 (-3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2513
    +0.0024 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9980
    -0.1830 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,478.95
    -137.18 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.72
    -3.94 (-0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Ikänik Farms Announces Late Filing of 2021 Annual Financial Statements

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CIMVF

TORONTO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ikänik Farms, Inc. (CSE: IKNK.U) (FSE: DFMA) (the "Company" or "Ikänik Farms") announces that it will not be in a position to file its audited consolidated annual financial statements, the accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Annual Financial Filings") by the May 2, 2022 filing deadline (the "Deadline") due to a combination of internal and external delays associated with the preparation and audit process as a result of a number of factors, including the recent downsizing of the Company in California where it maintains its corporate accounting, the departure of the Company's Controller, the onboarding and integration of the Company's new Controller into its corporate systems, the [capacity and limited availability of the Company's auditor and unanticipated complexities with the completion of the Annual Financial Filings.

The Company has been informed by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") that it is not eligible for a management cease trade order under National Policy 12-302 – Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults and, accordingly, the OSC will be issuing a failure-to-file cease trade order under National Policy 11-207 – Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions affecting all the Company's securities following the Deadline.

The Company's management and team members are moving expeditiously to complete the Annual Financial Filings which it anticipates will be filed prior to June 24, 2022. The Company is engaging a third-party service and advisory company to assist with the field work and audit evidence for its operations in Colombia and changes to the Company's corporate accounting processes, consolidation of systems and location.

"The timing of this cease trade order does not take away from the Company's momentum and recent results to transition operations away from its assets in California to the production and sale of certified pharmaceutical grade THC dry cannabis flower and derivatives from its indoor cultivation facility "Pideka" in Bogotá, Colombia, where Pideka has market leadership" said Mr. Sanz de Madrid, CEO.

Highlights of the Company's recent developments include the:

I.


appointment of a new CEO;

II.


changes to the board of directors of the Company made to strengthen the board;

III.


downsizing of operations in California, thereby reducing costs;

IV.


continued review for further downsizing opportunities to satisfy loan obligations and reduce debt;

V.


completion of a $3 million tranche of a $6 million investment initiative and

VI.


receipt, through its wholly owned subsidiary Pideka, of European Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP) Certification.

The Company will make further announcements with respect to the status of the Audited Financial Statements and changes to its accounting practices.

About Ikänik Farms

Ikänik Farms is multi-national operator with a medical grade indoor cultivation facility and laboratory (Pideka) in Colombia which holds GMP-PHARMA and (GACP) Good Agricultural and Collection Practice certifications, and a retail operation in California.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws (together, "forward-looking information). All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future is forward-looking information. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "believe", "should", and similar expressions, are forward-looking information, including, but not limited to: statements with respect to the Audited Financial Statements, including the anticipated delay in filing the Audited Financial Statements and timing to complete the Company's audit and the anticipated closing of the proposed private placement financing.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: changes in laws, a change in management and the inability to obtain additional financing.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in the forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

Related Links
https://ikanikfarms.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ikanik-farms-announces-late-filing-of-2021-annual-financial-statements-301537892.html

SOURCE Ikanik Farms Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Berkshire Hathaway May Have Sold Verizon, Bought $10 Billion of Financials

    Berkshire's 10-Q filing offers clues that Warren Buffett sold all or part of the company's $8 billion stake in Verizon Communications.

  • Earnings: AMD, Lyft, Moderna among companies set to report quarterly results this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details what companies are expected to report earnings this week, especially those that benefited from pandemic re-openings and sales.

  • Oil analyst details ‘something far more serious’ going on in energy markets

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil and energy market swings as China expands its COVID-19 lockdowns to cinemas and gyms.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Spirit rejects JetBlue takeover bid, Redbox stock soars, Blue Apron shares up

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out several stocks tied to today's trending business stories.

  • These 3 top REITs let you invest in high-quality, inflation-fighting commercial real estate without millions of dollars — and you can own them today

    Nail down a stable passive income stream — right now.

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • Berkshire loves its oil stocks, but Goldman thinks another one is a better buy

    Berkshire Hathaway recently bought billions of dollars worth of Chevron and Occidental Petroleum shares, but Goldman Sachs thinks another oil major is a better buy than both.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksDip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke ‘Finest Hour’ in Speech to KyivJapanese institutio

  • 10 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks you should sell before recession. If you want to read about some stocks you should sell before a recession, go directly to 5 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession. On April 25, financial services firm Deutsche Bank, which had been the first United States bank to forecast […]

  • Warren Buffett reminds the world about 3 legendary investing tips: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett brought the investing heat at his annual meeting. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 2, 2022.

  • Why UPS Stock Failed to Deliver in April

    In April, United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) reported quarterly results that came in much better than what analysts had expected. Shares of UPS lost 16.1% during the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on fears that a slowing macro environment would eat into shipping demand in the second half of the year. Long before UPS's April 26 earnings report, Wall Street was getting nervous about the shares.

  • Why Apple Stock Couldn't Keep Up With the Market Today

    Rather uncharacteristically, shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were outpaced by the S&P 500 index on Monday. The usually buoyant company was hit with a fresh challenge from a top regulator. In a press release on the matter, the EC quoted executive vice president Margrethe Vestager as saying, "We have indications that Apple restricted third-party access to key technology necessary to develop rival mobile wallet solutions on Apple's devices."

  • Robinhood stock is in a ‘dumpster fire of a situation’ right now, says retail trader

    Robinhood stock has been on a downtrend since its IPO in July of last year. Amid Robinhood’s recent financial woes, finance YouTube channel host and retail trader Matt Kohrs believes the outlook is bleak for the company’s stock.

  • Why Teladoc Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were rising today on no company-specific news. Instead, some investors may be snatching up shares of the telemedicine company after its share price plunged 40% last week following the release of the company's first-quarter financial results. Investors focused their attention on the fact that the company recorded a $6.6 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge and significantly lowered its annual guidance.

  • What Does the Drop in Production Mean for Nio?

    Beyond the disappointing slowdown in production last month, Nio said its factory is slowly ramping back up after COVID-19-related supply chain issues caused it to suspend production in April. Nio delivered 693 of its new ET7 sedans in April. Nio's April results marked only the second time in the last 18 months that vehicle deliveries have dropped on a month-over-month sequential basis.