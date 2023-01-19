U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,911.50
    -34.25 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,114.00
    -272.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,363.50
    -112.25 (-0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,845.10
    -18.90 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.81
    -0.67 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.70
    +2.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    -0.17 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0815
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.52
    +2.16 (+11.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2337
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5550
    -0.1950 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,724.33
    -565.24 (-2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.41
    -16.25 (-3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,730.46
    -100.24 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.23
    -385.89 (-1.44%)
     

'iKapture' by Sailotech - An AI based solution equipped with optical character recognition to simplify document and data extraction process

·2 min read

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suresh Babu Inturu, the Founder & MD of Sailotech, launched their new product iKapture on 18th January 2023.

iKapture with its Optical Character Recognition and document processing capabilities assures that the tedious data entry and manual tasks are eliminated by intelligently extracting the required information from the document with speed, precision, quality, accuracy and security.

Hiring someone to manually receive, process and verify invoices in the system can add to the cost to the company. The turnaround times to process invoices can be high when done manually. This is where iKapture fits in as the right solution. With end-to-end automation, from invoice loading to record creation and approval, iKapture provides template-free invoice data extraction solutions.

Through artificial intelligence and machine learning, iKapture helps process the extracted data in multiple formats in a user-friendly manner. The product is an intuitive interface gateway that doesn't require one to maintain coding or templates. Furthermore, iKapture features a cloud-based API that is highly secure and scalable for faster and parallel processing.

iKapture, an intelligent document processing solution is designed with the goal of increasing process efficiency through data automation. It is the most significant tool for businesses since it provides an easy-to-use interface gateway for collaborating with multiple vendors. Additionally, increased storage space, accessibility, and data security are ensured. It is catered to multiple domains, functions, and industries such as:

Accounts Payable Automation: Automate manual procedures like invoice collection, processing, and payment.

Insurance: Digitize policy documents, payment receipts, and claim supporting materials.

Healthcare: Automate and manage clinical records and patient records.

iKapture is a user-friendly solution and comes with enhanced security, convenience, and versatility, iKapture is amongst the best products for scaling your business productivity. To know more about the product:

Website: www.ikapture.ai
Contact: USA: +1 240-786-4814    
INDIA: +91 40 4002 2002 
Email: info@ikapture.ai

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsVmNMSwtDA

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ikapture-by-sailotech--an-ai-based-solution-equipped-with-optical-character-recognition-to-simplify-document-and-data-extraction-process-301725742.html

SOURCE Sailotech

Recommended Stories

  • Apple wants to control everything from its chips to screens

    Apple is working to design everything from its processors to its displays. It could cut costs and bring about new designs.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Apple launches major security updates around the world

    Apple has launched its recent major security updates to the whole world. Apple has long offered a range of protections on its devices, including security features that can lock up and even wipe an iPhone if someone is trying to access data. As such, Apple will now offer a new tool called “Advanced Data Protection”, which will secure iCloud backups with end-to-end encryption so that it can only be read by people’s own trusted devices.

  • DigitalOcean Makes a Genius Acquisition

    One of the mundane but crucial tasks for every developer is properly handling backups. Cloud providers have outages, and data is sometimes lost. If that data is important to a developer's application -- say, a mission-critical database -- a lack of backups will be an unmitigated disaster.

  • In a Stunning Move, Apple Plans to Ditch Highly Valued Wireless Component Suppliers

    This personal electronics device company pursues expensive, complex initiatives to improve its competitive positioning.

  • Apple to Expand Smart-Home Lineup, Taking On Amazon and Google

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is working on a slate of devices aimed at challenging Amazon.com Inc. and Google in the smart-home market, including new displays and a faster TV set-top box, after relaunching its larger HomePod speaker.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetMicrosoft Cu

  • Is the Intel and Nvidia Team Up a Game Changer for Intel Stock?

    This video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and recent announcements on data center solutions using both Nvidia and Intel technology. Are the tides finally turning for Intel investors? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Microsoft Just Acquired a Chip Design Start-Up. Here's What Semiconductor Investors Need to Know.

    After rumors surfaced that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was interested in making a chip design acquisition, the software titan made it official. It is purchasing data center infrastructure start-up Fungible for an undisclosed amount, though the rumor has the final price tag somewhere in the ballpark of $190 million. Most investors are focused on Microsoft's pending takeover of video game developer Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, and its reported talks of making an additional $10 billion investment in ChatGPT parent company OpenAI.

  • Why Apple’s Mac Pricing Is Bad For Customers—and Bad for Business

    Apple's new Mac mini and MacBook Pro laptops are another reminder that the company often prioritizes profit margins over customers.

  • Grounded planes, crashed cars and poisoned water: How faulty software has left society on the edge of disaster

    Travel meltdowns at Southwest Airlines and the FAA have exposed how deeply we depend on outdated or unreliable computer systems. Yet as <strong>Io Dodds </strong>discovers, cancelled flights and ruined holidays are only the tip of the iceberg

  • iPhone owners urged to check settings to prevent thieves from making changes

    Be sure to protect the information stored in your iPhone by altering the settings often to prevent hackers from making changes or improperly accessing your data.

  • Analyst Report: NVIDIA Corporation

    Nvidia is the top designer of discrete graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm's chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers, and automotive infotainment systems. In recent years, the firm has broadened its focus from traditional PC graphics applications such as gaming to more complex and favorable opportunities, including artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, which leverage the high-performance capabilities of the firm's products.

  • My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in January

    The world's leading smart contract blockchain is showing no signs of relinquishing its grasp on the market.

  • Does It Make Sense to Buy Ethereum Now?

    Excitement is building for the new Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) upgrade, known as Shanghai, which is tentatively planned for March. This turned out to be a case of "buy the rumor, sell the news" -- the price of Ethereum increased briefly over the summer but began to slide as we got closer to The Merge. The big returns investors had hoped for never materialized, and Ethereum is now up less than 5% since the day of The Merge.

  • Microsoft Releases Email It Sent to Employees After Massive Layoff Announcement

    CEO Satya Nadella says it's 'showtime' for Microsoft as the software giant announces the elimination of 10,000 jobs.

  • Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs, as PC sales, cloud growth decline

    Microsoft is laying off 10,000 employees, or 4.5% of its workforce.

  • Spotify launches new attack on Apple for ‘abusive behaviors’

    'The EU] must act fast as every day that passes is a loss for innovation and for the welfare of European consumers,' Spotify and seven other companies allege.

  • Video game developer Unity Software cuts hundreds of jobs

    The company's sports and live entertainment division is being closed while the rest of the cuts are largely in administrative areas such as security and marketing.

  • Apple Resurrects the Full-Size HomePod With a $299 Price Tag

    The speaker has room-sensing technology and sensors that listen for smoke and carbon-monoxide alarms.

  • SHIB Is a Favorite Holding Among New Crypto Wallets, Nansen Shows

    The meme coin is the most popular non-stablecoin asset for newly funded wallets.