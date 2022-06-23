U.S. markets open in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,787.00
    +24.25 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,589.00
    +118.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,673.75
    +108.00 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,698.90
    +7.50 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.64
    -0.55 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.60
    -9.80 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    21.10
    -0.32 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0506
    -0.0063 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.98
    -1.21 (-4.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2206
    -0.0056 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4270
    -0.7130 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,661.18
    +191.92 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.76
    +6.69 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,107.46
    +18.24 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

IKEA Canada and members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community celebrate stories of advocacy and representation with the Rally Table, constructed from Pride rally signs

·5 min read

Members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community discuss their personal pride in IKEA Canada's Rally Table campaign with the intention of inspiring open conversation

BURLINGTON, ON, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - In honour of Pride, IKEA Canada has collaborated with members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community to start conversations around "The Rally Table", creating a platform for meaningful advocacy and representation. The Rally Table is a one-of-a-kind IKEA table made from Pride rally signs that highlight messages of belonging, hope and joy. The Rally Table will be featured in a video ad campaign for IKEA, launching this Pride month, where notable Canadian 2SLGBTQ+ community members will discuss their experiences and the importance of advocacy in the community.

IKEA Canada and members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community celebrate stories of advocacy and representation with the Rally Table, constructed from Pride rally signs (CNW Group/IKEA Canada)
IKEA Canada and members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community celebrate stories of advocacy and representation with the Rally Table, constructed from Pride rally signs (CNW Group/IKEA Canada)

"The Rally Table was designed with the intention of inspiring Canadians to create safe spaces for 2SLGBTQ+ to discuss their personal experiences, identity, and needs," says Jordan Sequeira, Marketing Campaign Leader at IKEA Canada. "At IKEA, we're committed to creating a welcoming, safe and accepting environment for all of our customers and co-workers, including 2SLGBTQ+ people across the country. We want to be activists for social change, by inspiring and enabling customers and communities to become changemakers for equality."

Starting June 23rd, the new IKEA Toronto Downtown - Aura location will be hosting the table in their front entrance. Come see the Rally Table for yourself during the 2022 Pride Parade as IKEA Toronto Downtown – Aura is located on the parade route.

IKEA Canada is launching a campaign built around the Rally Table, where six individuals from the 2SLGBTQ+ community who are passionate about activism to discuss their stories and what the Rally Table platform means to them. During every step of the campaign—from creative concepting, to the fabrication of the table, to the film crew—this project was used as an opportunity to employ, uplift, and collaborate with as many 2SLGBTQ+ community members as possible. This June, IKEA Canada will launch the Rally Table video ad campaign across social channels, as well as traditional ads mediums, sharing each participant's story with the world.

Participants in the Rally Table campaign, include: Braeden Attwood, Julie Vu, Oceanne Trudel, Chris Morrissey, RJ Brown, Keanan "Kay" Schnoor.

Julie Vu, a trans woman featured in the campaign says, "To me, this table symbolizes the battles that people have fought for our equality, for our freedom, and the battles that we will have to fight for. We need to keep the conversation going. We need to keep fighting for our community and for our people, because it's important that we keep this going."

The Rally table was handcrafted by J&S Reclaimed Wood, a fabrication company whose founders are members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community. With the Rally Table, IKEA Canada and its participating 2SLGBTQ+ ambassadors hope to honour the growth and diversity of the 2SLGBTQ+ community while igniting a national conversation about advocacy and representation. IKEA Canada also hopes the Rally Table inspires Canadians to feel more confident in having open dialogue and continue to create spaces where conversations can happen safely.

You can find images of the Rally table here for reference, as well as a link to the live campaign IKEA.ca/rallytable.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA'S COMMITMENT TO THE 2SLGBTQ+ COMMUNITY

For IKEA, celebrating Pride means creating an inclusive environment where all of our 2SLGBTQ+ co-workers and customers feel welcomed, respected and appreciated for who they are. We are proud to support 2SLGBTQ+ organizations across the country, contributing to outreach programs, peer-to-peer support, youth programing and participating in annual Pride celebrations.

"We want people of all sexual orientations and gender identities to feel at home at IKEA and everywhere. This year we are continuing to strengthen our commitment to be advocates for a more fair and equal society and a driver for social change. We are asking the many people – co-workers, business partners, customers, everyone around the world to become better allies by taking simple, meaningful steps to help make more places feel like home for the 2SLGBTQ+ community." says John Williams, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Leader, IKEA Canada.

IKEA Canada's commitments and support of Pride have expanded year to year including Pride flags being raised at units across the country since 2017 to raise awareness; sponsorship of Pride Toronto to help furnish safe spaces that support community; and proceeds from the sale of rainbow-coloured STORSTOMMA bags being donated to partner organizations that benefit the 2SLGBTQ+ community since 2018. This year, proceeds from the sale of STORSTOMMA bags will go to select local 2SLGBTQ+ organizations across Canada that push progress forward and create safe spaces in our local communities including Pride Centre of Edmonton, The Rainbow Resource Centre, The519, Skipping Stone, QMUNITY, Wabanaki Two Spirit Alliance, and Fondation Émergence.

In 2022, IKEA Canada also launched its 2SLBGT+ Co-worker Resource Group. Co-worker resource groups are integral to our ability to build and sustain a culture of inclusion in our workplace and in our business. These co-worker-led groups are completely voluntary and welcome ALL who are curious and committed to positively impacting the representation and experiences of the 2SLBGTQ+ community at IKEA. Co-worker resource groups also play an important role in building internal networks for advising IKEA business units. This group will be focused on developing strategies aimed at elevating and prioritizing 2SLBGTQ+ co-workers.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 374 IKEA stores in 30 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 31 million visitors to its stores and 117 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

IKEA Canada and members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community celebrate stories of advocacy and representation with the Rally Table, constructed from Pride rally signs (CNW Group/IKEA Canada)
IKEA Canada and members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community celebrate stories of advocacy and representation with the Rally Table, constructed from Pride rally signs (CNW Group/IKEA Canada)
IKEA Canada and members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community celebrate stories of advocacy and representation with the Rally Table, constructed from Pride rally signs (CNW Group/IKEA Canada)
IKEA Canada and members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community celebrate stories of advocacy and representation with the Rally Table, constructed from Pride rally signs (CNW Group/IKEA Canada)
IKEA Canada and members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community celebrate stories of advocacy and representation with the Rally Table, constructed from Pride rally signs (CNW Group/IKEA Canada)
IKEA Canada and members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community celebrate stories of advocacy and representation with the Rally Table, constructed from Pride rally signs (CNW Group/IKEA Canada)
IKEA Logo (CNW Group/IKEA Canada)
IKEA Logo (CNW Group/IKEA Canada)

SOURCE IKEA Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/23/c2597.html

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Horrific’ Sexual Abuses Uncovered in Australia Mining Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- A landmark inquiry into Australia’s mining sector has uncovered dozens of shocking cases of sexual harassment and abuse of women workers at companies including BHP Group and Rio Tinto Group.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleStocks Snap Rally

  • Nikola founder Trevor Milton faces new fraud charge

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday added a new wire fraud charge to their criminal case accusing Trevor Milton, the founder and former chief executive of Nikola Corp, of defrauding investors by lying about the electric- and hydrogen-powered truck maker. The new charge concerns Milton's alleged effort to defraud the seller of Wasatch Creeks Ranch in Utah by making false and misleading statements about Nikola's products and business prospects. Milton previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of securities fraud and one count of wire fraud over statements he made from November 2019 to September 2020.

  • Woman says she was kicked out of a restaurant for being ‘underdressed’

    ‘I’ve been to that place multiple times, and I tip very well,’ explained the woman on TikTok

  • Maine insurance store's racist Juneteenth sign draws backlash

    A local resident posted a photo of the sign, writing, "The racism in Millinocket is real."

  • Ex-exec Hamp arrested in 2015 on drug offence returns to Toyota

    Julie Hamp, a former Toyota Motor Corp executive who was arrested and then released in Japan in 2015 over the suspected illegal importation of the painkiller oxycodone, has returned to the company, it said on Thursday. The American, who was the automaker's first female managing officer, has been appointed to a senior media adviser for Toyota Motor North America as of June 20, a Toyota spokesperson said. She will assist media relations and ESG response in addition to supporting the automaker's president, Akio Toyoda.

  • Woman rescued from hostage situation after sending a note to a restaurant with her Grubhub order

    A New York woman was rescued from a hostage situation Sunday after sending a note to a restaurant through a Grubhub delivery.

  • Ramaphosa Should Have Spoken Out on Zuma-Era Graft, South Africa Justice Says

    (Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa should have spoken out to protest rampant corruption during his predecessor’s reign and didn’t do enough to stop the theft of billions of dollars of taxpayer funds, a judicial inquiry found.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challengin

  • Suspect in North Hollywood anti-Asian attack on Filipino family is arrested and charged

    Nicholas Weber, 31, was arrested by Costa Mesa police and is set to be arraigned on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said.

  • Alaska Airlines reaches contract deal with some workers

    A union has reached a deal with Alaska Airlines for a two-year contract extension that provides substantial raises for 5,300 gate agents, stores personnel and office staff, as well as for ramp workers who load cargo.

  • Teen's miraculous survival in Florida collapse finds purpose

    Jonah Handler’s miraculous rescue from one of the deadliest building collapses in U.S. history might seem to have an obvious parallel, given his name. For his father and others, the rescue brings to mind the Old Testament tale of the prophet Jonah, swallowed by a whale sent by God to save him from drowning. Now, Handler is sharing his son's journey to physical and mental recovery as they start a foundation to help families and first responders dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, like Jonah.

  • He almost beat DeSantis to be Florida’s governor. Now Andrew Gillum is indicted

    Andrew Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee who came within about 34,000 votes of beating Ron DeSantis in the 2018 race for Florida governor, was indicted and arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday.

  • Chinese father-of-2 works 19-hour shifts to help 7 additional children from struggling families

    A Chinese father of two has worked two jobs to support seven additional children living in difficult circumstances since 2014. In a Weibo video posted on May 27 by Ray Video, Yang explained how he began supporting the first child in 2014 and funded two more children from two different families the same year. “Some of the children’s parents have died, and some are paralyzed,” Yang says.

  • What is Australia doing about sexual harassment in mining camps?

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia will release on Thursday a state government report on sexual harassment in the country's mineral-rich west after more than a year of investigations, as the sector tries to fix a culture of sexism and bullying. Women have long complained of sexual harassment in "fly in, fly out" (FIFO) mining camps. Major miners including BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue have made submissions to the inquiry https://www.parliament.wa.gov.au/Parliament/commit.nsf/(EvidenceOnly)/E5F7ABD1C551FEEC4825870A0027A60E#Submissions, which is expected to recommend steps to address the issue.

  • Millions could lose health coverage if premium subsidies expire later this year and trans kids’ parents are draining their savings to flee conservative states

    PERSONAL FINANCE DAILY Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories.Millions could lose health coverage if premium subsidies expire later this year, officials say Without tax credits provided by the ...

  • Pope’s Wariness of U.S.-Dominated World Shapes His Russia, China Stances

    Pope Francis’ reluctance to condemn without qualification Russia’s aggression against a sovereign nation state has raised eyebrows within and far beyond the Catholic Church.

  • Is It Last Call for Lauren Boebert’s Gun Restaurant?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Google/FacebookPay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.The institution at the center of Rep. Lauren Boebert’s origin story now appears to face an uncertain future.Shooters Grill, the gun-themed Hooters parody restaurant that put Rifle, Colorado, on the map and elevated Boebert to local celebrity status, has run into some trouble with its new landlord—a marijua

  • Amazon outlines its progress on affordable housing in Bellevue

    Amazon's $2 billion housing commitment is an effort to curb the negative effects its presence has on residential real estate in Bellevue, Nashville and Arlington, Virginia.

  • A 2nd rail strike is headed for the U.K. on Thursday

    A 2nd rail strike is headed for the U.K. on Thursday

  • Op-Ed: A ruinous Supreme Court decision to dismantle the wall between church and state

    The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of providing government aid to religious schools, repudiating the 1st Amendment's ban against the establishment of religion.

  • Maldives religious extremists disrupt Yoga Day event

    Maldives police arrested six people after religious fundamentalists disrupted and chased away participants in a government event marking International Yoga Day on Tuesday. The Indian and British ambassadors were among those attending the event at the national football stadium in Male, the capital of the Indian Ocean archipelago, when Islamic fundamentalists carrying flags and placards entered the field shouting “God is Great” in Arabic. Maldives, popular for its luxury resorts, is a Sunni Muslim nation where preaching and practicing other faiths or secularism are outlawed.